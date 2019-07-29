Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Maintained by Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc; Citadel Advisors Increases Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP)

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $253.66. About 646,457 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Citadel Advisors Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 609.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Citadel Advisors Llc bought 79,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 92,192 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.12M, up from 13,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Citadel Advisors Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $4.22 during the last trading session, reaching $225.37. About 59,351 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 07/05/2018 – CREDICORP CREDICORP CONTINUES REORGANIZING UNITS IN PERU; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 07/05/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp continues reorganizing its subsidiaries in Peru; 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”

Citadel Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:NTES) by 102,200 shares to 177,300 shares, valued at $42.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Topbuild Corp by 5,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,590 shares, and cut its stake in Nordson Corp (NASDAQ:NDSN).

More notable recent Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s â€œ1Q19 quiet periodâ€ NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on April 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Understated Factors To Consider Before Investing In Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Credicorp’s 2019 Quarterly Earnings Releases NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Credicorp’s declaration of dividends NYSE:BAP – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Financial Sector Update for 07/01/2019: BX,GS,JKHY,BAP,DB – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UnitedHealth Group: A Low Dividend But Growing At 20% – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.