Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Maintained by Compton Capital Management Inc; Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holder Oakmont Has Decreased Position by $1.58 Million as Stock Rose

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 56.89% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Oakmont Corp decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 1.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Corp sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 244,761 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.98 million, down from 249,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Corp who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $5.18 during the last trading session, reaching $388.25. About 1.08 million shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Receives $828 M U.S. Army Contract for Guided MLRS Rocket Production; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Targets Sub-$80 Million Cost for F-35 Jet; 03/04/2018 – LOCKHEED WINS $247.5M NASA CONTRACT TO BUILD TEST PLANE; 25/04/2018 – Lockheed to Sweeten India Fighter Jet Bid With F-35 Technology; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Asks Pentagon to Pay More Now to Save More Later on F-35 Jets; 20/03/2018 – Foundation for U.S. Ballistic Missile Defense System Modernized; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed CEO Sees F-35 Price Dropping to $80 Million (Video); 03/04/2018 – Lockheed wins nearly $250 million NASA contract to build supersonic plane – without the sonic boom; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 21/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Fifth AEHF Protected Communications Satellite Completes Launch Environment Test

Oakmont Corp, which manages about $622.49 million and $658.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 106,461 shares to 398,915 shares, valued at $31.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $5.03 earnings per share, down 2.14% or $0.11 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.42B for 19.30 P/E if the $5.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual earnings per share reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability reported 421 shares stake. Parsons Management Inc Ri reported 5,755 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt reported 0.83% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 708 are owned by Guardian Life Of America. Dupont Management stated it has 3,200 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc accumulated 1,310 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors invested in 75,117 shares or 0.25% of the stock. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 1,180 shares. Stillwater Advisors Ltd Com invested in 2.35% or 26,200 shares. Murphy stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). 234 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. King Luther invested in 0.01% or 4,834 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 4,325 shares. Intrust National Bank & Trust Na holds 1,678 shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $509,534 activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.