Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Maintained by Birinyi Associates Inc; As Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shares Declined, Holder Hrt Financial Lowered Its Holding by $1.72 Million

Birinyi Associates Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $240.77. About 581,094 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Hrt Financial Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 74.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc sold 33,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 11,724 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $608,000, down from 45,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $50.51. About 361,306 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 17/04/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – Southwest Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Philly; 02/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST COMMENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SPEAKER PAUL RYAN; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR ACCELERATING EXISTING ENGINE INSPECTION PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Aircraft Involved Today Was a Boeing 737-700 (N772SW); 02/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: #BREAKING: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after window cracks mid-flight; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: NO EMERGENCY LANDING WAS DECLARED; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 02/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.61 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Missouri-based Sterneck Capital Limited has invested 0.36% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Valley National Advisers reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hallmark Cap Mngmt has 5,455 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 29,080 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.08% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 36,500 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp owns 318,041 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 125,231 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Psagot Inv House invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Rhumbline Advisers holds 994,782 shares. North Star Invest Corporation reported 5,469 shares stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 6.96M shares. Cibc Ww, a New York-based fund reported 83,400 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc holds 765,278 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 320 shares to 1,215 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 1,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Serv Incorporated has 27,208 shares for 0.93% of their portfolio. Sabal holds 843 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Ltd has 1,137 shares. Farmers Trust reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Company has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bkd Wealth Lc owns 6,038 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company owns 1,197 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 1.83% or 885,945 shares in its portfolio. Veritas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 2.45M shares. 43,560 were reported by Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc. Chilton Capital Llc has 1.38% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 62,942 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.17% or 34,070 shares in its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Mngmt Com invested in 24,000 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset reported 2.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 862 shares.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74M and $233.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 225 shares to 5,691 shares, valued at $9.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,150 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock.