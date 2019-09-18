Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Increased by Spinnaker Trust; As Brunswick (BC) Shares Declined, Clearline Capital LP Has Upped Position

Clearline Capital Lp increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 257.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearline Capital Lp bought 94,425 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The hedge fund held 131,123 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, up from 36,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearline Capital Lp who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.98. About 618,827 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 23.04% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP SAYS NARROWING RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR EXPECTATIONS OF DILUTED EPS, AS ADJUSTED, TO $4.50 TO $4.65; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.65; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – RAISING LOWER END OF REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AND NOW EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH OF 6 PERCENT TO 7 PERCENT IN 2018; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR: Brunswick Rtgs On Watch Neg On Plan To Spin Fitness Div; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Bowlero Corp.’s Corporate Family Rating to B2; outlook stable; 30/05/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : NAUTIC-ONTM Sponsors Chicago Yacht Club’s In-Water Tech Show and Summer Event Series; 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP BC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.60 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – COBALT BOATS FILED MOTION IN U.S. COURT VS BRUNSWICK ON MAY 11

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 10.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 16,243 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.96M, up from 14,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $232.52. About 2.04M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management reported 120,345 shares. Auxier Asset Management invested 4.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Partnervest Advisory Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,459 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability, Arizona-based fund reported 1,596 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Lc accumulated 34,495 shares. Courage Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 6.21% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 15,000 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 417,548 shares. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pillar Pacific Cap Lc reported 0.02% stake. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.22% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,457 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop Inc has invested 0.14% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Focused Investors Ltd Com has 627,900 shares. Jnba Finance Advsr accumulated 4,836 shares. 2,355 were reported by Hudock Cap Grp Ltd Liability.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,223 shares to 355,696 shares, valued at $32.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,231 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Floating Rate Bond Etf (FLOT).

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “UNH Stock Sinks as Executives Chime In After Earnings – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth, Walgreens Boots share losses lead Dow’s 116-point fall – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold BC shares while 84 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 76.39 million shares or 0.93% more from 75.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 90,069 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 182 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.72% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0.01% or 39,806 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Mason Street Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 46,414 shares. Smithfield has 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv reported 358,400 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gp Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 172,317 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.03% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested in 0.07% or 28,658 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) for 16,144 shares. Advisory Svcs Net Limited Liability Company reported 295 shares stake. Harris Assocs Ltd Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp has invested 0% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).