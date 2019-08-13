Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Held by Riverpark Advisors Llc; Strategic Global Advisors Has Decreased Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 1,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,583 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.85 million, up from 13,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $6.31 during the last trading session, reaching $249.51. About 1.70M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 49.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 113,769 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 114,207 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.45 million, down from 227,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $111.06. About 523,122 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $198.89 million for 21.69 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.07% EPS growth.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 156,795 shares to 221,525 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 27,486 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $230.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 3,657 shares to 7,616 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16,378 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,215 shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64M was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.