Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Has Upped by Raub Brock Capital Management Lp; Red Hat (RHT) Shareholder Havens Advisors Increased Its Stake

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 1,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 81,039 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04 million, up from 79,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.64 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 4,766 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 75,090 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.72M, up from 70,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95 million and $475.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 9,430 shares to 92,543 shares, valued at $21.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

