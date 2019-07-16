Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Has Increased by Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company; Nantahala Capital Management Position in Tenet Healthcare (THC) Lowered by $23.91 Million

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $265.96. About 2.54M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 853,888 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.17M, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.43. About 866,610 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at New York Health Forum; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 sales for $1.72 million activity. On Tuesday, January 22 BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 5,000 shares. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million. BURKE RICHARD T also sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 EPS, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.38 million for 11.04 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

