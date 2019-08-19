Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Zweig-Dimenna Associates Increased Stake by $1.41 Million; As Starbucks (SBUX) Share Value Rose, Norris Perne & French Llp Lowered Holding

Norris Perne & French Llp decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 96.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norris Perne & French Llp sold 87,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 2,744 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $204,000, down from 89,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norris Perne & French Llp who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $96.79. About 3.53M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: CEO Kevin Johnson and Men Involved in Incident at the Philadelphia Starbucks Discussing Issue; 17/04/2018 – This innovation comes as Starbucks has struggled over several quarters with weak U.S. sales; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Net $660.1M; 07/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Starbucks’ Agrmnt With Nestle Has No Rtg Impact; 05/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP SBUX.O : UBS REMOVES FROM MOST PREFERRED LIST; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – ABC11 EyewitnessNews: #BREAKING: Philadelphia Starbucks manager at center of controversial arrest no longer employed at storeht; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO says Philadelphia arrests not hurting hiring efforts; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 5,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 44,266 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.95M, up from 38,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $245.29. About 1.60M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-Term Strategic Partnership with Quest Diagnostics; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Increases Guidance for Year; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth

Norris Perne & French Llp, which manages about $1.06 billion and $759.47 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc Com (NYSE:ITW) by 3,019 shares to 75,648 shares, valued at $10.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 4,516 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,506 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 34.57 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59B and $898.78 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 6,662 shares to 16,682 shares, valued at $19.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Game Technolog by 67,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,209 shares, and cut its stake in Okta Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

