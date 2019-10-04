Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Violich Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $5.46 Million; Zevenbergen Capital Investments Has Decreased Position in Microsoft (MSFT) by $682,024 as Shares Rose

Violich Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 1242.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc bought 22,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 24,165 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.90M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $219.52. About 2.94 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 10.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc sold 5,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 43,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.89M, down from 49,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $138.01. About 15.86M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 08/05/2018 – Verifi Appoints Gabe McGloin to Head of International Merchant Sales & Business Development; 05/03/2018 – Tom Warren: Exclusive: Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 4,310 shares to 672,805 shares, valued at $63.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 33,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,138 were accumulated by Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Ca. Rh Dinel Counsel reported 56,750 shares stake. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel reported 346,613 shares or 3.97% of all its holdings. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 24,792 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs reported 37,812 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Grassi Invest Mngmt stated it has 186,517 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co holds 0.3% or 10,347 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.94% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bartlett Limited stated it has 3.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Brinker Cap Inc invested 0.7% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lafayette Incorporated stated it has 2.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wisconsin-based North Star Asset Management has invested 1.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 94.79 million are held by Cap Invsts. Moreover, Swiss Financial Bank has 3.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Country Club Na has 157,746 shares for 2.43% of their portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was made by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eulav Asset has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Mngmt has invested 3.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). First Long Island Ltd Liability Corp has 34,747 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 96,026 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corp owns 8,366 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Spectrum Mgmt Group Inc Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Scotia Capital Inc has invested 0.34% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Wealth Architects Limited Liability reported 0.38% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Avalon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 15,000 shares or 1.73% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation invested 0.83% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Company holds 9,450 shares. Northeast Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 1,353 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Davenport Limited Company has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 24,688 shares. Moreover, Frontier Invest has 0.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,809 shares.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,605 shares to 37,010 shares, valued at $2.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 603 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,764 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).