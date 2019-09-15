Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Trimmed Stake by $3.89 Million; Coca (KO) Position Lifted by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Coca (KO) by 20.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank bought 6,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 36,697 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.87M, up from 30,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Coca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $54.26. About 10.91M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q North America Unit Case Volume Up 2%; 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 1% Tailwind Currency Impact on 2018 Revenue; 20/03/2018 – Monster and Coca-Cola Announced Partnership in 2014 That Included Two Coca-Cola Nominees on Monster Board; 17/05/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $45; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 04/05/2018 – ZAMBREW COMMENTS ON COCA-COLA AGREEMENT IN EMAIL FROM EXCHANGE; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA STILL SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS +8% TO +10%; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 84.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 15,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 2,871 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, down from 18,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40 million shares traded or 17.29% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 8,766 shares to 11,400 shares, valued at $569,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IVW) by 10,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 251,523 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S also bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.