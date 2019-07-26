Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Tiger Eye Capital Has Decreased Position by $4.34 Million; Private Capital Management Upped Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Position by $12.76 Million as Stock Value Declined

Tiger Eye Capital Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 48.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc sold 17,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,815 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.65M, down from 36,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $248.7. About 3.25M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. (FRGI) by 9814.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 981,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 991,474 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.00 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.77. About 123,848 shares traded. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) has declined 41.01% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical FRGI News: 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 14C; 12/03/2018 FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP SAYS ON MARCH 9, ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT, WHICH AMENDS CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF NOV 30, 2017 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE $60.0 MLN TO $70.0 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRGI); 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT TACO CABANA DECREASED 1.7%; 07/05/2018 – Fiesta Restaurant Group 1Q EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT 1Q REV. $169.5M, EST. $164.0M; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP INC QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES AT POLLO TROPICAL INCREASED 1.1%; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED TACO CABANA RESTAURANTS IN TEXAS; 07/05/2018 – FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP – ANTICIPATED CAPEX IN 2018 INCLUDE OPENING SEVEN TO EIGHT NEW COMPANY-OWNED POLLO TROPICAL RESTAURANTS IN FLORIDA

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 19,958 shares to 46,645 shares, valued at $13.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 8,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 1.31% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,376 shares. 5,249 were reported by Sky Invest Ltd Company. Auxier Asset Management accumulated 87,999 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Com holds 932 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research has 793,371 shares for 1.09% of their portfolio. Korea Invest Corporation invested in 822,981 shares. Kanawha Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,136 shares. Smithfield Tru invested in 0.11% or 3,974 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 51,799 shares. Omers Administration stated it has 4,400 shares. Westfield Capital Co Lp invested 1.5% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation holds 2.13% or 27,970 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 22,106 shares stake. Fayez Sarofim accumulated 477,959 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 571 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $10.82 million activity. Another trade for 3,290 shares valued at $50,173 was made by Stockinger Richard C. on Friday, March 1.

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00 million and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dirtt Environmental Solutions (DRTTF) by 50,010 shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $34.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everi Holdings Inc. by 271,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold FRGI shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.07 million shares or 1.83% less from 25.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 9,531 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 18,970 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Bessemer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). 18,067 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 0.06% or 45,500 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) for 31,746 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP owns 100,812 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance Inc accumulated 0% or 45,489 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 17,925 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) or 90,671 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn holds 47,244 shares. Art Advsr has invested 0.02% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0% or 67,708 shares. Washington-based Parametric Port Assoc Lc has invested 0% in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI).