Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Decreased Its Position as Share Value Rose; As Tri Continental (TY) Stock Value Were Volatile, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Cut Holding by $484,328

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 12.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 1,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 10,859 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 12,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $248.05. About 1.00M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Tri Continental Corp (TY) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 18,628 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 561,309 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76 million, down from 579,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Tri Continental Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $26.77. About 21,897 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $245.45M and $214.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 Index (IWM) by 3,221 shares to 27,181 shares, valued at $4.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “The World’s Top CBD Companies are Announcing Plans for Sizable Growth – Stockhouse” on August 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.45 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 7,493 shares to 134,297 shares, valued at $16.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 26,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,094 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FBT).