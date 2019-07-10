Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Stelliam Investment Management LP Has Increased Its Stake by $1.06 Million; As Abbvie (Put) (ABBV) Stock Price Declined, Laurion Capital Management LP Has Raised Holding by $1.36 Million

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (Put) (ABBV) by 1700% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 18,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $71.24. About 11.73 million shares traded or 37.76% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR; 26/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC ABBV.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $96 FROM $93; 21/05/2018 – LANNETT – EXPECT TO COMMENCE MARKETING SEVERAL PRODUCTS INCLUDING DRONABINOL CAPSULES OVER COURSE OF YEAR; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 16.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 31,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, up from 26,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $246. About 2.41 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or, Oregon-based fund reported 82,263 shares. Carret Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 67,810 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Smith Moore And reported 0.67% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 36,070 were reported by Lipe And Dalton. Letko Brosseau Associate owns 0.58% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 724,292 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management holds 6.43M shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 7,493 were reported by Janney Management Ltd Company. Accredited Investors owns 6,208 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gam Holdings Ag has 0.26% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Signalpoint Asset Limited Liability holds 0.29% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 8,100 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested in 0.6% or 10,714 shares. Macnealy Hoover has invested 1.58% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Broderick Brian C has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il holds 169,282 shares. Overbrook Corporation holds 0.62% or 35,992 shares.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98 billion and $7.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,291 shares to 1,800 shares, valued at $326,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 79,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Call) (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock owns 70.01M shares. Natixis holds 0.61% or 394,536 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 19,322 shares. 78,688 were reported by Citadel Advsr Llc. 1.20M are owned by Adage Cap Prns Group Lc. Toth Fincl Advisory, a Virginia-based fund reported 382 shares. Fagan Assoc holds 0.72% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,796 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp stated it has 146,230 shares or 3.4% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability reported 97,192 shares. Quadrant Cap Management Ltd invested in 1.9% or 13,892 shares. 9,732 were accumulated by Naples Global Advisors Ltd. Bartlett Limited Company owns 4,803 shares. Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.17% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 34,070 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 3.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 59,411 were reported by Marco Management Limited Co.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was sold by BURKE RICHARD T. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M was made by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

