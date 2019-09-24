Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Spectrum Management Group Decreased Stake by $560,115; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Increases Position in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 66.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 2,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,160 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283,000, down from 3,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $216.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $228.77. About 3.39 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville Neighborhood of Denver; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA3 RATINGS TO DAVITA’S SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN ADD-ONS; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 210,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 756,520 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.60M, up from 546,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 765,908 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees About 30 Company Restaurant Openings in 2018; 23/03/2018 Texas Roadhouse Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Financial Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ci Inc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 844,750 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 28,714 shares. Grimes And has invested 0.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability reported 34,495 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Moors Cabot has invested 0.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel invested 0.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Van Strum And Towne Inc has 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,175 shares. Torch Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1,065 shares. 226,089 are held by D E Shaw And. Bb&T Corporation reported 169,503 shares. Stanley stated it has 5,890 shares. Hollencrest Cap Management holds 1,071 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Services Lc reported 0.14% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Georgia-based Narwhal Capital has invested 1.96% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $360.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,264 shares to 24,669 shares, valued at $4.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8,084 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.17 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 64,900 shares to 614,636 shares, valued at $39.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,971 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold TXRH shares while 82 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 59.73 million shares or 3.65% less from 61.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T Natl Bank Corp invested in 0% or 3,915 shares. Strs Ohio holds 8,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shelton Capital Management has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 4,276 shares. Btim stated it has 432,504 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Cls Invests Limited Company reported 332 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 519 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 191,012 shares. Northern holds 1.31M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 41,342 are held by Cap Impact Advsr Ltd Com. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company owns 400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss Financial Bank owns 126,700 shares. Captrust Advisors owns 385 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 22,965 shares. Prudential Fincl accumulated 128,163 shares. 13,816 were accumulated by Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $992,439 activity.