Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Soros Fund Management Increased Holding; Athena Capital Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) as Valuation Rose

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 228.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 115,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.06 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24 million shares traded or 10.56% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 475.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 10,604 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 12,834 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44 million, up from 2,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $376.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $117.72. About 9.83M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – NII Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 13/03/2018 – Big banks shake up Washington lobbying shops; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 27/04/2018 – JP Morgan upgrades Microsoft, citing strong growth in cloud services; 27/04/2018 – JPM’s Dryden Sees 25% U.S. Equities Earnings Growth in 2018 (Video); 22/03/2018 – Dimon pay day means a year’s wages for typical JPMorgan staff; 08/03/2018 – JPM’s Pinto sees possible 40 pct correction in equities – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO FILES FOR PRICING OF UP TO $2.25 BLN FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2029 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan’s Pinto Sees Possible 40% Equity Correction in 2-3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $442.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 32,306 shares to 50,461 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Exclusive: UNC Chapel Hill turns to big banks as it seeks millions for financial education center – Triangle Business Journal” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Bank of America vs. JPMorgan Chase – The Motley Fool” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Warren Buffett and Jamie Dimon on Quarterly Earnings Guidance – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 1.06M shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $5.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cisco, UnitedHealth share losses contribute to Dow’s nearly 75-point fall – MarketWatch” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dow Jones Today: It Could Have Been Worse – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.