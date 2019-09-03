Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Decreased Holding by $21.37 Million; Excalibur Management Position in Verizon (VZ) Has Raised by $300,015

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 95.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc sold 86,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,720 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $920,000, down from 90,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $230.2. About 2.55M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 09/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Value-Based Care Program for Knee, Hip and Spine Procedures Demonstrates Improved Health Outcomes and Reduce; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.99. About 6.18M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/03/2018 – VERIZON: SEPARATE OFFERS TO PURCHASE UP TO $1.5B OF NOTES; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 28/03/2018 – The Verge: A Palm smartphone reboot is reportedly coming to Verizon later this year; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Adj EPS $1.17; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Verizon’s $4 Billion Tax Break Nearly Covers Its Yahoo Purchase; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 5,387 shares to 34,059 shares, valued at $3.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Lc stated it has 0.58% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Llc accumulated 3,454 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Co Ny owns 409,753 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Burney stated it has 1.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategic Finance Inc, a New York-based fund reported 77,720 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has 1.6% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 297,504 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs Inc has 0% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). S&T Natl Bank Pa accumulated 72,267 shares. Hartline Invest owns 10,467 shares. Loudon Inv Ltd Com invested in 0.24% or 12,930 shares. Ftb Advisors stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Buckingham Capital Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Lpl Financial Lc invested in 0.27% or 2.04M shares. Mathes Com has 16,720 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar reported 51,320 shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc accumulated 2,027 shares. Fil Limited reported 0.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rmb Mngmt Ltd holds 0.39% or 61,725 shares. Lockheed Martin Management has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bluestein R H & Company accumulated 105,866 shares. 146,230 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0.48% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund reported 1.03% stake. Viking Fund Limited Liability Corp reported 2,000 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Moreover, Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited has 1.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 486,307 shares. Strs Ohio reported 1.04 million shares or 1.16% of all its holdings. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.02% or 1,576 shares in its portfolio. Park Avenue Securities Lc reported 0.2% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.52 billion for 15.27 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.