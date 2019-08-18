Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.99 Million as Market Value Rose; As Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NEM) Stock Rose, U S Global Investors Trimmed Its Position

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NEM) by 95.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 23,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 1,100 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.58. About 6.43M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 07/04/2018 – NEWMONT EXPRESSES DEEP SORROW OVER FATALITIES AT AHAFO MILL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING – MAINTAINED CORPORATE-LEVEL PRODUCTION, COST AND CAPITAL OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 09/04/2018 – OPERATIONS RESTARTED ON MONDAY AT BOTH OF NEWMONT MINING’S NEM.N GHANA OPERATIONS AFTER THEY WERE SUSPENDED AT WEEKEND DUE TO ACCIDENT – NEWMONT SPOKESMAN; 27/04/2018 – Newmont Announces New Board Member; 23/04/2018 – Elko Daily: Mackay School of Mines dedicates ventilation lab to Newmont; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 09/04/2018 – Newmont Provides Update on Ahafo Mill Expansion Project Accident in Ghana; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.13 million, down from 603,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.50 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Sir Andrew Witty as Optum CEO Effective July 1; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 18/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Supporting People Affected by Mass Shooting at Santa Fe High School; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.29 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $336.16M for 23.52 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

