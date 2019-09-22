Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Riverpark Advisors Has Increased Its Position; Centurylink Investment Management Company Has Lifted Its Holding in Western Un Co (WU) by $385,852 as Stock Price Rose

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 2,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 17,839 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35 million, up from 15,583 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People without Such Initiatives; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Hemsley Was CEO Through August 31, Has Served as Executive Chairman Since September 1; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Western Un Co (WU) by 40.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 20,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% . The institutional investor held 70,037 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 49,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Western Un Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $22.51. About 3.74M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 23/04/2018 – Western Union Extends Reach in the UK – Debenhams Now Offers Western Union Global Money Transfers; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 04/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Rev $1.39B; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 8,528 shares to 73,388 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,246 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36 billion and $256.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xerox Corp by 13,923 shares to 39,743 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 13,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,275 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE).

