Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Penobscot Investment Management Company Has Increased Stake by $383,080 as Share Price Rose; As Epizyme (EPZM) Share Value Rose, Holder Ghost Tree Capital Decreased Position

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 1,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 22,004 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.37M, up from 20,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $215.26. About 4.24M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 456,969 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – $EPZM Tazemetostat on partial clinical hold due to a patient developed a secondary T-cell lymphoma; 09/04/2018 – Epizyme: Study Demonstrated Favorable Safety Findings and Anti-Tumor Activity; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME’S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME TAZEMETOSTAT PHASE 1 HAD FAVORABLE SAFETY FINDINGS; 23/04/2018 – FDA Issues Partial Clinical Hold on Epizyme’s Lead Cancer Drug Tazemetostat — Market Mover; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Tazemetostat; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arvinas Inc by 50,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $4.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S.