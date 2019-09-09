Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Partner Investment Management LP Upped Stake by $1.08 Million as Share Value Rose; Premier Asset Managment Has Cut Boeing Co (BA) Stake as Shares Declined

Partner Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 94.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp bought 4,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 9,035 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, up from 4,654 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.18 million shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 31.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 15,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 34,239 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.06 million, down from 49,824 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT DETECTED A LIMITED INTRUSION OF MALWARE; 11/05/2018 – AVweb: Iran Nuclear Deal Cancellation Fails to Dent Boeing and Airbus; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – $3 BLN ORDER, AT CURRENT LIST PRICES, WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED AS UNIDENTIFIED ON BOEING’S ORDERS & DELIVERIES WEBSITE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS EXPECT TO MAKE SUSTAINED PROGRESS ON MARGIN EXPANSION ACROSS BUSINESSES; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair to use “pretty much all” of Boeing 737 buying options; 15/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS BOEING HORIZONX VENTURES PARTICIPATED IN THE SERIES A FUNDING ROUND FOR CO’S INVESTMENT IN FORTEM TECHNOLOGIES INC; 12/04/2018 – Boeing lost a case that alleged the planes were sold below cost to Delta

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 790 shares to 610 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,928 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vontobel Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 3.72% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Meeder Asset Inc holds 27,107 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 4.24M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Marshall And Sullivan Incorporated Wa holds 2.98% or 16,373 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage owns 987 shares. Howe & Rusling has invested 2.47% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has invested 0.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 53,836 are held by James Inv Inc. Cap Invsts has invested 1.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 847,259 shares. Lvm Mi holds 0.21% or 3,744 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Company invested in 89,594 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Adage Lc holds 0.74% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1.20M shares. 66,013 are held by Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) has invested 0.92% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gp Lc owns 73,622 shares for 1.18% of their portfolio. Invest Of Virginia Llc owns 3,257 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Axa has invested 0.5% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cwh Cap Mgmt invested in 630 shares. Round Table Service Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 959 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 487,163 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Company owns 9,630 shares. Curbstone Finance Management has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Riverhead Management Limited Liability Co holds 57,338 shares or 0.89% of its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Modera Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Huntington State Bank owns 51,785 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.3% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mirae Asset Investments Ltd owns 41,626 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. The California-based Sarl has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington Trust Company has 106,651 shares for 2.15% of their portfolio.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $420.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 47,032 shares to 47,955 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 30,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,444 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

