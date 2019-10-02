Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Parsec Financial Management Upped Stake; Carlyle Group (CG) Share Value Rose While Sol Capital Management Co Has Lowered Position

Sol Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Carlyle Group (CG) by 7.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co sold 15,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.34% . The hedge fund held 174,500 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95M, down from 189,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in Carlyle Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 1.58 million shares traded or 22.88% up from the average. The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) has declined 0.21% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CG News: 09/05/2018 – Movies: Review: `Always at the Carlyle’ Hints at Scandal, Chooses Discretion; 28/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 28); 05/03/2018 – CARLYLE INTL ENERGY FUND’S MARCEL VAN POECKE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 14/03/2018 – SEASPAN – DEAL FOR IMPLIED ENTERPRISE VALUE OF GCI IS ABOUT $1.6 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Bain Capital targets $4 bln for new Asia fund; 07/05/2018 – Carlyle set to close new Asia fund at $6.5 billion; 24/04/2018 – CARLYLE GROUP MAY ALSO CONSIDER BID FOR ELANCO BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – IMERYS WORKING WITH JPMORGAN AND ROTHSCHILD ON SALE OF ITS TILES BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – Kane WU: Carlyle set to close new Asia fund at $6.5 billion; 26/03/2018 – Javier Espinoza: scoop: Carlyle private equity group wins competitive auction for €10bn Akzo unit, largest PE deal in Europe

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 242.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 18,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 25,811 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30M, up from 7,542 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $217.21. About 5.13 million shares traded or 32.26% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Expansion of Direct-to-Consumer Pharmacy Discounts to Millions of Americans; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH CFO EXPECTS 2018 MEDICARE CARE RATIO OF 81.5 PERCENT PLUS OR MINUS 50 BASIS POINTS; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES SAYS ON MARCH 27, U.S. COURT ENTERED ORDER GRANTING THE MOTION TO DISMISS IN PART & DENYING THE MOTION IN PART – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes

Sol Capital Management Co, which manages about $1.79 billion and $367.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Mid (VO) by 4,345 shares to 84,315 shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Total Return Etf (BOND) by 3,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Carlyle Group: Private Equity Firm With Significant Strength – Seeking Alpha” on December 24, 2018, also Themiddlemarket.com with their article: “M&A wrap: Stryker, Mobius, Cardan, Carlyle, Domino’s, Great Hill, Atlantic Street – Mergers & Acquisitions” published on September 04, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Kennedy Center surpasses fundraising goal for The Reach – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Port of Corpus Christi OKs 50-year lease for Carlyle oil export terminal – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carlyle considers U.S. listing of Addison Lee Minicabs – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 48.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CG’s profit will be $126.25M for 16.86 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Carlyle Group L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.09% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold CG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 7.80% more from 39.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schafer Cullen Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 19,790 shares. Pinnacle Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Colony Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 35,125 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 139,544 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Llc Delaware invested 0.15% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Alps has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Philadelphia Financial Of San Francisco invested in 542,703 shares. Glenmede Tru Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 835 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG) for 142,785 shares. Clearbridge has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Grp One Trading Lp, Illinois-based fund reported 161,460 shares. Fred Alger Inc, New York-based fund reported 290,569 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0% in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG). Suntrust Banks Inc has 0% invested in The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:CG).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50M.

Parsec Financial Management Inc, which manages about $1.56 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,013 shares to 65,412 shares, valued at $13.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 26,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,610 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Intl Equity Etf (DWM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 1.58% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Lederer & Assoc Inv Counsel Ca invested in 0.33% or 1,491 shares. Icon Advisers Inc reported 0.62% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Intrust Bankshares Na accumulated 0.53% or 8,850 shares. Granite Investment Prns Limited Liability reported 0.88% stake. Sky Invest Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.87% or 10,147 shares in its portfolio. Fil holds 345,976 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt reported 1.30 million shares. Hm Cap Management Limited Liability owns 4,374 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Valmark Advisers holds 1,171 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Impact Advsrs Lc has invested 1.18% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 7,470 were reported by Trust Inv Advisors. Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.52% or 16,537 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Limited Liability reported 32,738 shares. 5,083 were accumulated by Joel Isaacson & Company Limited Liability Corp.