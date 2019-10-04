Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Muhlenkamp & Co Has Cut Its Position; As News New (NWSA) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Gotham Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $9.12 Million

Muhlenkamp & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc sold 20,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 29,884 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, down from 50,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $215.36. About 3.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN KEEPING REBATES INSURER GETS ON DRUGS; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%

Gotham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in News Corp New (NWSA) by 68.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc sold 701,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% . The hedge fund held 317,384 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, down from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in News Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 1.47 million shares traded. News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) has declined 11.97% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.97% the S&P500. Some Historical NWSA News: 16/05/2018 – Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans Kick Off Independence Day Homebuyer Giveaway for Military Service Members and Veterans; 10/05/2018 – NEWS CORP QTRLY DIGITAL REAL ESTATE SERVICES REVENUE $279 MLN VS $219 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – NEWS CORP – DUGOUT WILL BE MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF DUGOUT SE ASIA, CO WILL ALSO HAVE A STAKE IN NEW BUSINESS; 05/03/2018 – Telstra, News Corp to merge Fox Sports and Foxtel; 13/03/2018 – Buying a Home Will be More Expensive this Spring; 18/04/2018 – BRAVE SOFTWARE – BARRON’S AND MARKETWATCH WILL BECOME VERIFIED PUBLISHERS ON BASIC ATTENTION TOKEN (BAT) PLATFORM, DEVELOPED BY BRAVE; 13/03/2018 – News Corp: Dugout to Launch New South-East Asia Business by Acquiring Ballball From News Corp; 31/05/2018 – Looking Elsewhere: External Searches in California’s Hottest Markets More than Double the U.S. Average; 10/05/2018 – News Corp 3rd-Quarter News and Information Services Revenue $1.29 Billion; 19/03/2018 – DOW JONES – DOW JONES RISK & COMPLIANCE COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF CERICO FROM LAW FIRM PINSENT MASONS AND CAMPBELL NASH

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96 billion and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 19,294 shares to 83,057 shares, valued at $4.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 40,121 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,980 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA).

Analysts await News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 129.41% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NWSA’s profit will be $230.04M for 8.78 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by News Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 457.14% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Friday, May 3.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 14.28 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.