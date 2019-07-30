Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Mufg Americas Holdings Has Decreased Its Holding by $736,554; Medtronic (MDT) Shareholder Beach Investment Counsel Boosted Holding

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp sold 2,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,628 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.51M, down from 57,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $253.61. About 571,084 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Medtronic (MDT) by 33.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc bought 40,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 159,819 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.56M, up from 119,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Medtronic for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $139.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $103.66. About 1.03M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 12/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CGM SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–5068P5242-SPINAL STIMULATOR- MEDTRONIC INC/NEUROLOGICAL DIV -; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 23/04/2018 – ARCA BIOPHARMA -MEDTRONIC HAS EXTENDED U.S., CANADIAN AND EUROPEAN CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AGREEMENT WITH ARCA FOR ADDITIONAL YEAR TO APRIL 2019; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43B and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) by 139,095 shares to 154,661 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evergy Inc. by 169,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,423 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl. Group (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 1,382 shares. Hightower Limited Liability stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 3.39M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Valicenti Advisory Ser owns 69,861 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advisors reported 0.03% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Shine Advisory reported 1,273 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership has 1.08% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 3.51M shares. Smith Chas P Associates Pa Cpas holds 2,605 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt invested in 32,769 shares. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada holds 0.12% or 17,678 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Grp Ltd has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc reported 12,122 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Hl Fincl Service Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Personal Capital Advsr Corporation reported 2,270 shares. 7.08 million were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B Riley Wealth holds 0.4% or 9,314 shares. Massachusetts-based Essex Ltd Company has invested 0.09% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Eqis Capital accumulated 2,880 shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank reported 11,465 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.64% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability holds 526 shares. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated holds 5,318 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Agf Incorporated stated it has 1.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt Inc has 0.92% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 24,798 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Lc owns 0.96% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 5,946 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt invested in 29,851 shares. Sectoral Asset Mngmt has 34,488 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Markston Ltd Llc reported 2,655 shares. Fernwood Investment Management has 1,274 shares.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58B for 16.82 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, which manages about $3.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 7,708 shares to 112,764 shares, valued at $7.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Prn).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.