Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Lowered Stake by $741,000 as Stock Price Rose; Burt Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $519,760 as Valuation Declined

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.54 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 04/04/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes with GHR to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon plans to offer co-branded credit card to U.S. small-business customers- Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 30/05/2018 – Lotus 39 Anti-Hair Loss Treatment Garners Positive Response from Amazon Customers; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Oregon family finds Amazon’s Alexa has a mind of her own; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation; 17/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Netflix, one of Amazon Web Services’ biggest customers, is expanding its use of Google Cloud, AWS

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDX) by 46,398 shares to 49,710 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHP) by 19,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,746 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 16.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 4,700 shares to 61,700 shares, valued at $6.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adma Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) by 175,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 575,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.