Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Decreased Its Position by $741,000 as Market Valuation Rose; As Tata Mtrs LTD (TTM) Valuation Declined, Holder Camelot Portfolios Has Increased Stake

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 7,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $229. About 4.09 million shares traded or 12.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R

Camelot Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (TTM) by 6445.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc bought 128,917 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.87% . The institutional investor held 130,917 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Tata Mtrs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 1.11M shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 49.92% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 07/03/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS SAYS “CONTINUING TO SEE WEAKER MARKET CONDITIONS IN EUROPE AND UK IN PARTICULAR LARGELY REFLECTING DIESEL UNCERTAINTY”; 08/03/2018 – Tata Steel gets closer to Bhushan Steel purchase; 07/05/2018 – TATA METALIKS -ENGAGED IN DISCUSSION WITH REPRESENTATIVES OF CONTRACTORS’ WORKERS FOR RESUMPTION OF WORK; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS SAYS CO WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST ABOUT 4.5 BILLION POUNDS IN 2018-19 FINANCIAL YEAR FOR IN NEW MODELS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 18/05/2018 – TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS – INVESTMENT IN BHUSHAN STEEL DONE VIA COMBINATION OF EQUITY OF 1.59 BLN RUPEES AND LOAN OF 349.74 BLN RUPEES; 28/05/2018 – Welsh first minister rebukes UK government over Tata Steel support; 17/05/2018 – Tata Steel, JSW Steel boost financial performance on India demand; 06/03/2018 – SEBI ASKS TATA MOTORS TO CONDUCT INQUIRY INTO RESULTS’ LEAKAGE; 30/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tata Metaliks for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 07/05/2018 – TATA CHEMICALS BOARD MEETING RESCHEDULED TO MAY 18 FROM MAY 7

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,016 shares to 5,460 shares, valued at $475,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 8,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,397 shares, and cut its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.33% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,221 shares. Van Eck holds 18,854 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 23,113 shares. Charter Com accumulated 7,770 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc holds 111,133 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested 0.95% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dana Investment Advisors Incorporated reported 1.48% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Rampart Mgmt Com Ltd Liability holds 27,003 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc invested in 1.98% or 145,500 shares. Scott Selber holds 1.85% or 14,301 shares in its portfolio. Healthcor Mngmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 556,560 shares. Goldman Sachs invested in 0.32% or 4.24M shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.76% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 22,868 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management Corporation stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68M and $139.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 20,000 shares to 140,000 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 26,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.