Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Lifted Its Stake by $8.89 Million; Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Stock Rose While Independent Franchise Partners Llp Cut Holding by $372.59 Million

Independent Franchise Partners Llp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 47.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp sold 524,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 590,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419.58M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $802.44. About 160,048 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Served as Chief Brand Officer at Bloomin’ Brands; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS `NO NEED’ TO START FRANCHISING NOW; 14/03/2018 – CMG Pharmaceutical Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle marketing chief leaves nearly two years after cocaine bust; 24/04/2018 – Chipotle: Can a New Ad Campaign Boost Sales? — Barrons.com; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO EVALUATE LESS THAN 100 OF ITS RESTAURANTS; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle: Following Transition, Will Close Denver and New York City Offices; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS NO NEED TO GO DOWN THE PATH OF FRANCHISING NOW; 20/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE NAMES CHRIS BRANDT CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle 1st-quarter restaurant sales top estimates

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4480.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 36,741 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 37,561 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $243.65. About 1.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH TO GIVE PRESCRIPTION DRUG DISCOUNTS TO MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $12.30-$12.60; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 35,058 shares to 4,456 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,921 shares, and cut its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $58.09 million activity.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.10 earnings per share, up 43.52% or $0.94 from last year’s $2.16 per share. CMG’s profit will be $85.94 million for 64.71 P/E if the $3.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.99 actual earnings per share reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.31% negative EPS growth.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30 billion and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 4.77M shares to 29.82 million shares, valued at $370.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 182,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.44M shares, and has risen its stake in News Corp New (NASDAQ:NWS).