Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Mckinley Capital Management Has Raised Its Position; S&W Seed Co (SANW) Shareholder Cutter & Company Brokerage Increased Its Holding by $436,516 as Valuation Declined

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 61.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 60,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 158,363 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.64 million, up from 98,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 5.88M shares traded or 58.62% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in S&W Seed Co (SANW) by 23.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 218,258 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.34% . The institutional investor held 1.17M shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08 million, up from 948,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in S&W Seed Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.55M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 59,302 shares traded or 143.73% up from the average. S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) has declined 6.03% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SANW News: 17/04/2018 – S&W Nominates Cargill Executive Alan Willits to Its Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q EPS 7c; 17/04/2018 – S&W SEED SAYS AGREEMENT RENEWS, EXTENDS EXPIRATION DATE OF S&W AUSTRALIA’S AUD $12 MLN BORROWING BASE FACILITY TO MARCH 31, 2020 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO – QTRLY GROSS MARGINS IMPROVED 140 BASIS POINTS TO 29.0%; 17/04/2018 – S&W Seed Names Alan Willits to Bd of Directors; 09/05/2018 – S&W SEED CO SANW.O FY2018 REV VIEW $74.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ S&W Seed Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANW); 16/04/2018 S&W SEED CO SAYS INCREASE IN SIZE OF BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Rev $22.9M; 09/05/2018 – S&W Seed 3Q Adj EPS 8c

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fmc Corp New (NYSE:FMC) by 11,434 shares to 48,212 shares, valued at $4.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 37,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,602 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S P Mid Etf (IJH).

More notable recent S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “S&W Seed Company Enters Stalking Horse Bid for Chromatin Sorghum Assets – PR Newswire” on September 05, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “S&W and Corteva Agriscienceâ„¢, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, Enter New Mutually Beneficial Alfalfa Licensing Agreement – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “S&W Seed Company (SANW) CEO Mark Wong on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 56% – Yahoo Finance” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LB, NBR, UVV and WMS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.04, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold SANW shares while 2 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 24.70 million shares or 1.12% less from 24.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. S Muoio & Co Ltd Liability holds 0.44% or 205,528 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated has invested 0.02% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). First Manhattan has invested 0% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Fairpointe Cap Lc holds 357,048 shares. Price Michael F stated it has 5.46% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Old West Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.8% or 639,974 shares. Wellington Gp Llp has 0% invested in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Northern reported 34,425 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW) for 4,014 shares. 142,144 were accumulated by Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.96% in S&W Seed Company (NASDAQ:SANW). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Company owns 99,250 shares. Whittier Tru Commerce owns 8,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 16,404 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,752 shares to 25,997 shares, valued at $49.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Solar Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 20,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,996 shares, and cut its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL).

