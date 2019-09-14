Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Marco Investment Management Boosted Its Position by $2.04 Million; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Lifted Holding

Marco Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marco Investment Management Llc bought 8,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 67,782 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.54M, up from 59,411 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marco Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.39B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 16/05/2018 – United Healthcare Steve Nelson To Keynote Second Annual Medicare Advantage Summit; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 19.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 482,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.77 million, up from 2.48M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.78B market cap company. The stock increased 9.20% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $14.12. About 1.56M shares traded or 113.01% up from the average. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to buy NGL Energy’s retail propane unit for $900 mln; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus to Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS 4Q EPU 71C

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) Earnings Grew 9.5%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “UnitedHealthcare and Optum Take Action to Support People in Carolinas and Georgia Preparing for Hurricane Dorian – Business Wire” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is UnitedHealth Stockâ€™s Dividend Worth the Hassle for Investors? – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Forbes J M & Com Llp holds 23,266 shares. Blair William & Il reported 0.45% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kcm Advisors reported 11,080 shares. Driehaus Capital Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.02% or 2,649 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability accumulated 4,727 shares. Pioneer National Bank N A Or has invested 3.54% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.57% or 165,889 shares. Pictet State Bank Limited owns 22,770 shares. Granite Investment Limited Liability stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Burns J W Incorporated New York invested in 4,403 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.52% or 202,268 shares. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Parsec Fincl Management invested 0.39% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 316,686 were reported by Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation. Tompkins Financial accumulated 3,835 shares.

Marco Investment Management Llc, which manages about $888.82 million and $560.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,057 shares to 55,431 shares, valued at $14.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,824 shares, and cut its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider WICHMANN DAVID S bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64M.

More notable recent NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NGL Energy Partners prices $450M of senior notes due 2026 – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Market Advances, Midstream Unmoved – Seeking Alpha” published on September 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) CEO Mike Krimbill on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “NGL Energy Partners: Should You Choose The 16.4% Common Yield, The 9.8% Preferred Yield Or The 8.1% Bond Yield? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NGL Energy: 2 Stable Preferreds Offering 9%+ Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity.