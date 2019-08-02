Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder L & S Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $3.24 Million; Harbert Fund Advisors Has Boosted Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Stake by $2.86 Million

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $3.751. About 1,250 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Enzo Biochem, The Hackett Group, Rexford Industrial Realty, Green Plains, United C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM

L & S Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 45.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. L & S Advisors Inc sold 13,116 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 15,525 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, down from 28,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. L & S Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $237.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $249.43. About 262,149 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.58 billion for 16.54 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

L & S Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.44M and $743.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,141 shares to 5,483 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 12,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.53 million activity.

