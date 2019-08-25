Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Investec Asset Management North America Lowered Its Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Centurylink (Put) (CTL) Position Has Raised by Wolverine Asset Management Llc

Wolverine Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (Put) (CTL) by 2602.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wolverine Asset Management Llc bought 96,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.20M, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wolverine Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.60 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 8,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 94,143 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, down from 102,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83M shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS UNITEDHEALTH’S IFS RATINGS AT ‘AA-‘; OUTLOOK STAB; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 22/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 29/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Launches Step Up for Better Health Sweepstakes to Encourage Walking and Support Boys & Girls Clubs; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares. $587,500 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by Dev Indraneel. On Wednesday, May 22 GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 20,000 shares. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15.56 million were reported by National Bank Of America De. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.66 million shares. Rampart Investment Ltd reported 67,315 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0.02% stake. Washington Trust Bancorp holds 22,084 shares. Cibc World Mkts, a New York-based fund reported 911,048 shares. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Stifel Financial has 1.68M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1 were reported by Maplelane Capital Lc. Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 22,910 shares. Apriem Advsrs reported 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.14% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Voloridge Invest Limited has 0.34% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 945,735 shares. Platinum Investment Management invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Sigma Planning Corporation reported 98,772 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Wolverine Asset Management Llc, which manages about $6.60B and $7.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF) by 111,080 shares to 40,638 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 287,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,130 shares, and cut its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (Put) (NYSE:LOW).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.30 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13,601 shares to 112,429 shares, valued at $26.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transunion by 11,817 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,325 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

