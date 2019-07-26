Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $17.65 Million; As Red Hat (RHT) Valuation Rose, Holder Harvest Management Has Decreased by $364,000 Its Position

Harvest Management Llc decreased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 53,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.68 million, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Management Llc who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 10/04/2018 – DLT Solutions Awarded DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Contract for Red Hat; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES RED HAT INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Dir Albrecht Gifts 435 Of Red Hat Inc; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR ABOUT $3.38 TO $3.41

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 71,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 166,262 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.11M, up from 94,809 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $252.28. About 1.98M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 02/04/2018 – Rally Health, Kevin Hart and Maria Menounos to Host Rally HealthFest in Downtown Chicago; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Sees FY Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease

Analysts await Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. RHT’s profit will be $133.57M for 62.57 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Red Hat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Landscape Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 14,367 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Group Inc invested in 44,848 shares. Franklin stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Inc Adv reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 3,417 are held by M&R Mgmt. First Republic Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Connecticut-based Conning has invested 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Com Ltd holds 4,304 shares. Checchi Advisers Ltd accumulated 2,127 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 16,500 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 53,000 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.01% or 1,111 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.08% or 66,383 shares. M&T Retail Bank Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 12,043 shares.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $835.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 272,332 shares to 268,618 shares, valued at $21.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 27,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 332,311 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,636 were reported by Keybank Natl Association Oh. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cumberland Prns Limited owns 93,368 shares for 2.32% of their portfolio. Page Arthur B reported 1.31% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Zweig stated it has 44,266 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset has invested 2.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). The Connecticut-based Chilton Company Llc has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Barbara Oil Communications accumulated 11,500 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 4,176 shares. Violich Cap Inc holds 0.11% or 1,800 shares. Moreover, Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Incorporated has 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Advisory Rech owns 0.52% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 109,417 shares. Edgestream Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.35% or 9,630 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.75% or 37,561 shares. Hl Service invested 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $1.50 million were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.