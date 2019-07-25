Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Upped Stake by $18.43 Million; Prudential Finl Com (PRU) Holder Orrstown Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 82.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 74,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 165,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.82M, up from 90,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $249.31. About 2.19M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Prudential Finl Inc Com (PRU) by 82.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 7,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,602 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $147,000, down from 9,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Prudential Finl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $102.35. About 982,553 shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has declined 1.64% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 09/05/2018 – Prudential and PIC reach sixth longevity reinsurance agreement amid surging demand for pension de-risking; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Prudential Funds adds independent director to board; 30/04/2018 – Two Texas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 17/04/2018 – Ken Poliziani named PGlM’s chief marketing officer, to lead global brand growth; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Madison Strempek of Crofton, Maryland named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Washington youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two Kansas youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 20/03/2018 – Howard Nowell joins PGIM Institutional Relationship Group in London

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 214,200 shares to 66,700 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,600 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co (NYSE:WFC).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Group Inc has 0.28% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,439 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Iberiabank Corp, Louisiana-based fund reported 4,386 shares. The Minnesota-based Sns Financial Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.55% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Walter & Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv owns 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,150 shares. Legacy Inc reported 9,581 shares stake. Shell Asset invested in 0.74% or 136,170 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 1.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mitchell Management owns 9,678 shares for 0.85% of their portfolio. Lau Assocs Lc, Delaware-based fund reported 9,520 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd has invested 0.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co reported 5,297 shares. Roanoke Asset Mgmt Corporation New York has 9,330 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Private Ocean Llc owns 157 shares. 6,060 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares to 6,516 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,447 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Cap Mgmt Ltd Company owns 350,000 shares for 9.29% of their portfolio. State Teachers Retirement has 624,733 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Argi Investment Lc, a Kentucky-based fund reported 16,527 shares. Andra Ap reported 73,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp reported 22,366 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Carroll Financial Associates owns 1,268 shares. Moreover, Retirement Of Alabama has 0.2% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 450,648 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Llc invested in 2,615 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 878,199 shares in its portfolio. American Century reported 108,340 shares. Signaturefd Lc reported 0.05% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Ajo LP accumulated 0.71% or 1.50M shares. Cim Invest Mangement reported 10,556 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs has invested 0.07% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 21,970 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.