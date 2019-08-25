Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Healthcor Management LP Boosted Stake; Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Decreased Its Chipotle Mexican Grill (Put) (CMG) Holding by $16.69 Million; Valuation Rose

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) (CMG) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 23,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.54% . The institutional investor held 28,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.89M, down from 51,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $13.71 during the last trading session, reaching $805.44. About 421,887 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 70.91% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.91% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican 1Q EPS $2.13; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle Mexican: Brandt Will Report to Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE: APRIL COMP SALES TRENDING NEAR 1Q LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle earnings beat: $2.13 per share, vs. $1.57 expected; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 14/03/2018 – Chipotle CFO Mark Crumpacker Stepping Down — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE 1Q EPS $2.13, EST. $1.57; 30/04/2018 – Burritos On Board: Chipotle Is Now Available For DoorDash Delivery

Healthcor Management Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 36.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Healthcor Management Lp bought 149,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 556,560 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $137.62 million, up from 406,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Healthcor Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.83M shares traded or 33.46% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 16/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED MEDICAL CARE RATIO 81.4 PERCENT DECREASED 100 BASIS POINT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s

Healthcor Management Lp, which manages about $3.20 billion and $2.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 861,810 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $135.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 2.15M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 706,379 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 13,153 are owned by Copeland Management. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 129,981 shares. Burns J W And Co New York accumulated 2,923 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Miles Capital accumulated 3,015 shares. 27,658 are owned by Willingdon Wealth Mgmt. Ww Asset Mgmt reported 69,403 shares. 15,244 are owned by Motley Fool Asset Ltd Llc. Capital Ca owns 0.26% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,700 shares. National Bank Of The West accumulated 42,364 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bankshares has 0.36% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 26,910 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 33,808 shares. Apg Asset Nv holds 2.32 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 182,381 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Omers Administration Corp has 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,400 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited reported 97,396 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc invested in 0.05% or 1,288 shares. Ima Wealth has 4,478 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp has invested 0.01% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Parkside Financial Bank And Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Manufacturers Life Company The reported 26,650 shares. Hl Limited Liability holds 455 shares. Horan Cap Mngmt has invested 1.09% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas, New York-based fund reported 19,650 shares. The Indiana-based Peloton Wealth Strategists has invested 1.86% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Raymond James Associates holds 32,131 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Profund Advsr Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 703 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tapestry Inc by 600,931 shares to 675,631 shares, valued at $21.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 991,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $58.09 million activity.