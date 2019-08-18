Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Decreased Its Position by $815,100 as Stock Rose; Blume Capital Management Stake in Devon Energy (DVN) Has Increased by $395,250 as Valuation Declined

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Devon Energy (DVN) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 12,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 171,804 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 159,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $22.54. About 7.79M shares traded or 18.89% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 22/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES FIRST PRODUCTION IN SHOWBOAT IN 2Q 2018; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy Sees Per-Unit Lease Operating Expense to Decline 5%-10% by Year-End; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 02/05/2018 – DEVON CEO HAGER SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: On Pace to Reduce G&A, Interest Costs by $175M Annually; 07/03/2018 Devon Energy Increases Cash Dividend 33 Percent, Announces $1.0 Billion Share-Repurchase Program And Progresses Debt Reduction Plan; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,400 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $245.69. About 2.81 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0.03% or 175,769 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 50 shares. Brandywine Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,202 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Monetta Fincl Services Incorporated has invested 0.34% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.05% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Synovus Corp has 400 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Inc reported 20,708 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.05% or 748,525 shares. Shapiro Limited Liability invested 0% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 23,500 shares. Umb Bancorp N A Mo reported 8,109 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Co stated it has 80,645 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Picton Mahoney Asset has 324,700 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. 1.64M are held by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15M and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,320 shares to 31,565 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab International Equity Etf (SCHF) by 156,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investec Asset North America holds 94,143 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 443,496 shares. Petrus Lta stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Reilly Financial Advsrs reported 10,355 shares stake. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Company has 0.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 3,453 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Csat Advisory Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Brookmont Capital Management invested 0.29% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 180,442 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 2.59M shares. Boston Rech Mgmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 818 shares. Indiana-based Wallington Asset Ltd has invested 2.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Raymond James And Assocs holds 1.59M shares or 0.6% of its portfolio. Lockheed Martin Investment stated it has 24,000 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.