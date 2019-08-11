Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Friess Associates Raised Stake; Ennis (EBF) Valuation Rose While Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 66,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52 million, up from 59,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 21/04/2018 – DJ UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNH); 06/03/2018 – Forbes: UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Maker Rebates To More Customers; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 20/04/2018 – UnitedHealth: Wichmann Succeeded Hemsley as Chief Executive Officer; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ennis Inc (EBF) by 13.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc sold 20,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.45% . The institutional investor held 136,794 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 157,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ennis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $526.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $20.18. About 47,702 shares traded. Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) has declined 5.00% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EBF News: 04/04/2018 – USCBC’s Ennis Says Stakes Are High in U.S.-China Negotiations (Video); 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q Rev $87.1M; 03/05/2018 – ENNIS SAYS ON MAY 2, CO THROUGH A UNIT ACQUIRED ALLEN-BAILEY TAG & LABEL IN A PURCHASE OF ASSETS & ASSUMPTION OF TRADE PAYABLES – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Ennis 4Q EPS 33c; 21/03/2018 – TRICORE REPORTS RENEE ENNIS AS CFO; 02/04/2018 – Ennis Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Ennis Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Delaware AG: State legislators Ennis and Carson visit Belmont Hall in Smyrna to celebrate accreditation by the American Allianc; 23/04/2018 – Sen. Jon Tester: Tester, Daines, Gianforte Announce Ennis’s William Gilmore’s Offer of Appointment from West Point; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-China Business Council’s Ennis Discusses Next Round Trade Talks (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colony Gru Ltd holds 115,185 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,280 shares. Auxier Asset Mngmt has 87,999 shares. Godshalk Welsh Capital holds 0.82% or 3,450 shares. 16,191 were reported by Goelzer Investment Mngmt Inc. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability owns 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,250 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.14% or 2,229 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.57% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 465,507 shares. New England Retirement Grp has invested 0.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Pension Serv has 0.85% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0% stake. Lsv Asset Management reported 45,850 shares stake. Hwg Lp stated it has 713 shares. Roosevelt Investment holds 79,884 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 1.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 175,382 shares to 491,519 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc. by 129,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,924 shares, and cut its stake in Rocky Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Std Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 44,340 shares to 92,442 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA) by 62,410 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.