Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Friess Associates Boosted Holding; As Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Price Rose, Sachem Head Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 93.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp bought 2.80M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The hedge fund held 5.80M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.84M, up from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 1.10M shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – BEGUN TO EXECUTE ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES THAT ARE REQUIRED TO OPERATE AS A REIT; 18/04/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC ZAYO.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 24/05/2018 – Zayo Expands European Wavelength Network; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO: $500M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q EPS 9c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (UNH) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 7,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 66,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.52 million, up from 59,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $230.72. About 3.89 million shares traded or 8.26% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 96,778 shares to 253,222 shares, valued at $15.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Tjx Cos. Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 10,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,732 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1.

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 885,400 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $176.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,100 are held by Raymond James Svcs Advsrs Inc. Amalgamated Fincl Bank stated it has 0.04% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). King Street Cap Mgmt Lp accumulated 1.39% or 1.02M shares. Qs Lc invested in 15,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Westwood Hldgs Grp reported 829,207 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking Corporation has 154,257 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc owns 39 shares. Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 27,332 shares. Sachem Head Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 5.80 million shares stake. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 0.29% or 52,816 shares in its portfolio. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability reported 0.18% stake. Marlowe Prns LP holds 23.28% or 1.18M shares in its portfolio. Waterfront Prtn Lc reported 3.06% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Carmignac Gestion invested in 0.16% or 469,237 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).