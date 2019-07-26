Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Increased Position; Brave Asset Management Raised Stake in J2 Global (JCOM) by $1.28 Million

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc bought 5,261 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,115 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48 million, up from 12,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $252.91. About 2.90M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 14,842 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,856 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26M, up from 69,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $91.56. About 174,766 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has declined 1.24% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.67% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 09/04/2018 – j2 Global Expands Executive Team with Key New Hire; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/04/2018 – j2 Global to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $280.6 MLN VS $254.7 MLN; 20/03/2018 – J2 Global Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5,148 shares to 4,281 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 3,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Sg Americas Secs Lc reported 116,176 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 600 shares stake. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.08% or 871,722 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank holds 0.05% or 4,706 shares. 66,400 are held by Paradigm Mngmt Inc Ny. Fil holds 0.08% or 595,700 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.1% stake. Art Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Cim Invest Mangement owns 3,462 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.01% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Alps Advsrs holds 11,957 shares. Dupont Cap Mngmt reported 44,364 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Blair William Co Il reported 18,489 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 181,726 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tradewinds Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 283 shares stake. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group stated it has 1.80M shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Axa accumulated 869,367 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Lumina Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 4,000 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has invested 0% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Csu Producer Resource, Ohio-based fund reported 6,400 shares. 124,250 were accumulated by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Ajo Lp owns 131,081 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Co owns 18,707 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Muhlenkamp & Com has invested 5.91% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Holderness Investments owns 10,514 shares or 1.24% of their US portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 364,173 shares. Sanders Cap Limited Liability Company owns 3.08M shares. The California-based Karp Management Corporation has invested 0.63% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).