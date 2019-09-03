Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Increased Its Position by $3.71 Million; Nvidia (NVDA) Holding Held by Dock Street Asset Management Inc

Dock Street Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dock Street Asset Management Inc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 96,039 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 92,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nvidia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $163.59. About 2.90 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA IS SAID TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND SELF-DRIVING TESTING:RTRS; 28/03/2018 – The fallout from the fatal crash involving an autonomous Uber vehicle continues. Chipmaker Nvidia, which supplies chips for Uber’s self-driving cars, is suspending its self-driving testing; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests across the globe after the fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 05/04/2018 – Citron pressing $NVDA short expect sub $200 soon. Mkt starting to realize that ML/DL is narrowing and hyper-scale core customers experimenting with diff prop hardware solutions, Ether spreads are dead, Auto- unknown. No need to write pages. Price action; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS 1Q CRYPTOCURRENCY DEMAND STRONGER THAN EXPECTED

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.99 million, up from 365,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.96 during the last trading session, reaching $229.04. About 1.11M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 98,500 shares to 274,788 shares, valued at $83.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 592,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,200 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 215,142 are owned by Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability. Suncoast Equity holds 0.08% or 1,535 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam Maycock Adv owns 8,655 shares. Sky Invest Grp Ltd Com has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Goelzer Inv Management Incorporated invested 0.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Stillwater Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 44,501 shares. Thompson Invest Management Incorporated reported 8,260 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. 9,420 were reported by Cognios Capital Ltd Liability Co. Davenport Ltd Liability stated it has 25,362 shares. Moreover, Cumberland Prtn has 2.32% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 93,368 shares. Asset Management One has invested 0.7% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Nuwave Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 502 shares. Personal Cap Advisors Corporation has invested 0.5% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Df Dent And Inc reported 6,958 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc owns 0.48% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 6,844 shares.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.17 million and $292.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global by 3,081 shares to 57,293 shares, valued at $12.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Factset Research (NYSE:FDS) by 3,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,664 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie (NYSE:ABBV).