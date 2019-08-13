Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Lowered Its Stake by $458.98 Million as Stock Price Rose; Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Upped Its Holding

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 606,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.05M, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $248.03. About 1.16M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data Issues; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – ANDREW WITTY, CURRENT COMPANY DIRECTOR, TO BECOME OPTUM CEO JULY 1, 2018

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 22.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 36,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 203,046 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, up from 166,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 1.10 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO SAYS – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FY 18 ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR REAL ESTATE, ENERGY & NATURAL RESOURCES SEGMENT WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6,305 shares to 12,605 shares, valued at $751,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,092 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 500,000 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Welch Forbes Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Clean Yield Gru stated it has 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,965 shares. B Riley Wealth owns 8,280 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 18,007 were accumulated by Quantbot Technologies L P. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.03% or 3.28 million shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Echo Street Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 378,187 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 100,598 were accumulated by Murphy Pohlad Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 5,158 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 15,661 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 143,346 shares. Advisors Asset Inc has 0% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07B and $14.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.29 million shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $253.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 315,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 16.45 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

