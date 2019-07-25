Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Egerton Capital Uk Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $458.98 Million; Starboard Value LP Has Upped Symantec (SYMC) Stake by $252.98 Million

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 46.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 11.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 36.00 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $827.66M, up from 24.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $22.48. About 3.58 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP; 13/05/2018 – MW’s @Carson_C_Block with a cold read on Symantec $SYMC on his; 13/03/2018 – MARATHON PATENT- PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,IN CONSIDERATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT,SYMANTEC TO SETTLE DISPUTES,DISMISS ACTIONS AGAINST CO WITH PREJUDICE; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – WILL HOST CONFERENCE CALL ON MAY 14 AT 4:30 P.M. ET; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Unlikely Investigation Completed in Time for Annual Report on Form 10-K for Fiscal Yr Ended March 30; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Released Updated Statement on Ongoing Internal Investigation by Audit Committee Announced on May 10; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – QTRLY NON-GAAP REVENUE $1.234 BLN, UP 5% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 11/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Alert: Johnson Fistel, Investigates Symantec Corporation, Inc. Following Internal Probe Disclosure; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP DELAYS 10-K FILING; 14/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SAYS INTERNAL INVESTIGATION IS IN CONNECTION WITH CONCERNS RAISED BY A FORMER EMPLOYEE REGARDING CO’S PUBLIC DISCLOSURES

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp sold 1.86 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 606,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150.05 million, down from 2.47 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $248.7. About 2.76 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $14.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 1.32 million shares to 4.24 million shares, valued at $501.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.54M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

