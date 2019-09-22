Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Has Decreased Holding by $5.55 Million as Share Value Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Holder Second Curve Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $1.65 Million

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 96.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc sold 22,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 910 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222,000, down from 23,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25M shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 28/03/2018 – CNBC EXCLUSIVE: CNBC TRANSCRIPT: UNITEDHEALTH GROUP CEO DAVID WICHMANN SITS DOWN WITH CNBC’S JIM CRAMER ON “MAD MONEY” TONIGHT; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville

Second Curve Capital Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 72.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Second Curve Capital Llc sold 56,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The hedge fund held 22,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $638,000, down from 78,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Second Curve Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 24/04/2018 – ALPHABET INC GOOGL.O : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $1270 FROM $1360; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Varex Imaging Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Dallas/Fort Worth-Area Small Business Optimism Holds Steady in 2018 Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Noninterest Income $11.52B; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ECB SEEN HOLDING POLICY RATES UNTIL 2019, BOD SEEN NOT RAISING RATES UNTIL AT LEAST 2020 – BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH; 10/05/2018 – A return to $100 a barrel oil? – BofA; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Family Management Corporation holds 1.22% or 12,703 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 10,193 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Rock Springs Cap LP invested in 591,000 shares or 5.22% of the stock. Dupont Corporation reported 0.79% stake. Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa has 2.82% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 16,378 shares. Dakota Wealth invested in 3,624 shares. Thompson Management reported 8,432 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company reported 1.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Benin reported 1,659 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Sivik Ltd Llc has 1.77% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 36,643 were reported by Torray Ltd. Alberta Invest Corp holds 0.34% or 155,800 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Limited has 0.11% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Riverpark reported 17,839 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S had bought 20,000 shares worth $4.64 million.

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc, which manages about $517.77 million and $352.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,916 shares to 49,878 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ericsson Lm Tel Adr Cl B New (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 49,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,850 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.44 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Second Curve Capital Llc, which manages about $545.33M and $145.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 330,000 shares to 1.66M shares, valued at $14.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 20,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 591,809 shares, and has risen its stake in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC).

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whitnell And Co holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5,910 shares. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.38% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) or 302,016 shares. Transamerica Advsr Inc reported 141 shares. Wade G W Inc reported 0.17% stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 41,904 shares. Jaffetilchin Partners Ltd holds 41,147 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Co stated it has 178,411 shares. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.62% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Summit Wealth Limited Liability Company owns 24,028 shares. 300,000 are held by Jbf Cap. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.38% or 82,575 shares. North American Mgmt invested in 0.08% or 17,083 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.24% or 209,984 shares. The Tennessee-based Lbmc Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.11% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Cambridge Inv Advisors Inc invested 0.19% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).