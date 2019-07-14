Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Dana Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $2.60 Million; Keybank National Association Has Cut Its Holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by $531,810

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 7.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 10,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 126,901 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.38M, down from 137,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – COMPANY TO LAUNCH NEW OPTUM VENTURES GLOBAL FUND; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES – U.S. COURT ENTERED THE MARCH 27 ORDER REGARDING THE MOTION FILED UNDER A SECOND AMENDED COMPLAINT BY UNITEDHEALTH ON MARCH 13, 2017; 17/04/2018 – Health insurer UnitedHealth’s quarterly profit rises 30.6 pct; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $12.40-Adj EPS $12.65; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: ‘Committed to Concrete Solutions to Further Protect Consumers From Rising Drug Prices’

Keybank National Association decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association sold 11,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 173,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.90 million, down from 185,686 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 1.43M shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 21.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 (“CET1”) CAPITAL WAS $6.3 BILLION AT MARCH 31, 2018; 23/04/2018 – Zions Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q Net $231M; 05/04/2018 – Government to Review Zions Bid to Shed ‘Systemically Important’ Tag; 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ZIONS’ RATINGS & STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. On Wednesday, May 1 MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 6,430 shares. On Thursday, January 17 BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.91 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,000 shares. Shares for $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.79% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,656 shares. 615,547 are owned by Sei Investments Company. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc has invested 3.26% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Kornitzer Capital Incorporated Ks stated it has 26,089 shares. Highlander Ltd has 3.74% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Ltd Co has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,979 shares. Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership accumulated 74,030 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv has 1.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 28.68 million are held by Wellington Llp. Ifrah Inc accumulated 5,373 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 0.78% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bell Financial Bank stated it has 3,290 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel holds 29,854 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech Incorporated has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fernwood Invest Mgmt Limited reported 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 17,094 shares to 93,659 shares, valued at $2.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $3.47 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.33 from last year’s $3.14 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.30 billion for 19.16 P/E if the $3.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.73 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Rech stated it has 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Charles Schwab Investment Inc has 1.31M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Stifel has 0.03% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Valley Advisers accumulated 15 shares or 0% of the stock. National Pension invested in 0% or 8,652 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.01% or 30,184 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 8,839 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 104,067 shares. Korea Corp stated it has 110,900 shares. Salem Investment Counselors has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 2.00M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 166,964 were accumulated by Glenmede Tru Na. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). 8,242 are owned by Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Another trade for 8,000 shares valued at $385,590 was made by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN on Monday, February 4. The insider Smith Jennifer Anne sold 7,746 shares worth $373,977. Shares for $24,756 were sold by SHIREY TERRY ALAN on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $107,927 were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E on Wednesday, February 13. ALEXANDER BRUCE K had sold 5,169 shares worth $259,205.