Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Cypress Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $1.26 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Synchronyfinanci (SYF) Stock Rose While Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Lowered by $663,400 Its Stake

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 237.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 5,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,280 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, up from 2,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $244.01. About 6.73M shares traded or 22.37% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Synchronyfinanci (SYF) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 153,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, down from 175,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Synchronyfinanci for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.67. About 7.42M shares traded or 19.16% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR sold $1.33M worth of stock. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million. 20,000 shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S, worth $4.64 million on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 8,535 shares to 15,300 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,865 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equifaxinc (NYSE:EFX) by 3,500 shares to 30,369 shares, valued at $3.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.43 million for 8.76 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.