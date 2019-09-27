Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Compton Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $860,706 as Stock Price Rose; Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Decreased Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Declined

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 162,853 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $308.38M, down from 177,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $856.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1731.28. About 1.85 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace Asia Adds Citigroup, Exits UBS, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 27/04/2018 – Here’s the key difference between Amazon and Alphabet right now; 15/03/2018 – Japan Fair Trade Commission Visits Amazon’s Tokyo Office in Antimonopoly Act Investigation: Official; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 25/04/2018 – Jolt Cola Announces Casey’s General Store Distribution Deal; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s Stephenie Landry on Rising From Intern to Running Prime Now (Video); 07/05/2018 – BREAKING: Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 15/03/2018 – In Their Push to Lure Amazon, Cities Face Unintended Demands; 15/03/2018 – TOKYO — Amazon Japan is being investigated by the country’s antitrust regulator on allegations of asking vendors for a percentage of their sales revenue. According to sources, the Japanese arm of the U.S

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $216.97. About 1.98 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parkwood Lc owns 25,983 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. 34,153 are held by Gam Ag. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Llc accumulated 1.71 million shares or 0.77% of the stock. Thomas White holds 0.2% or 4,763 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Ltd reported 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Novare Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1.16% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 31,256 shares. Comml Bank Of Hawaii reported 5,725 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Alexandria Cap Ltd reported 0.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 2,949 are owned by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. The United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Mgmt has invested 1.2% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mcmillion Cap Mngmt accumulated 0% or 8 shares. Pictet North America owns 3,125 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0.72% or 69.98M shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 21,871 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Com invested in 2.88% or 162,987 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock or 20,000 shares.

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd, which manages about $2.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 1.25 million shares to 8.03M shares, valued at $305.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

