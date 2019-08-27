Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Cim Has Cut Stake as Valuation Rose; Roper Technologies (ROP) Shareholder American Research & Management Has Increased Stake by $308,605 as Market Value Rose

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $7.78 during the last trading session, reaching $223.3. About 2.88M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

American Research & Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 23.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Research & Management bought 905 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 4,790 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 3,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Research & Management who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $6.28 during the last trading session, reaching $355.02. About 228,817 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 21/05/2018 – Thoma Bravo Enters into Agreement to Sell PowerPlan to Roper Technologies; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan, Leading Provider Of Software And Solutions For Financial And Compliance Management; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – DEAL FOR AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION VALUED AT $1.1 BLN; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181283: Roper Technologies, Inc.; Project Torque Ultimate Parent Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY CASH ACCRETIVE

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 14.81 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment holds 165,100 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.82% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,700 were accumulated by Cahill Fin. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ssi Invest Mgmt owns 0.07% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,513 shares. Moreover, Caprock Grp has 0.4% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Verity & Verity Llc accumulated 0.06% or 1,035 shares. Incline Lc accumulated 1.13% or 22,711 shares. 9,658 were reported by D L Carlson Investment Gru. Gamco Incorporated Et Al owns 24,558 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 704 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bangor Retail Bank invested in 934 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 2,027 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 120 shares. Hsbc Plc invested in 1.01M shares or 0.46% of the stock.

American Research & Management, which manages about $343.97M and $350.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 3,358 shares to 140,255 shares, valued at $19.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

