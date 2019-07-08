Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Chase Investment Counsel Cut Position; Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Cut Stake in Netapp (NTAP) by $2.01 Million as Share Price Rose

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 57.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 16,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,247 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03 million, down from 29,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $247.84. About 1.74 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Grows Abroad as U.S. Insurance Business Is Flat; 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western Regional Director, Association Health Plans; 11/04/2018 – Online therapy start-up Talkspace hires a chief medical officer from UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with Inflammatory Bowel Disease; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 29,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 239,597 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.61M, down from 268,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 2.97 million shares traded or 16.30% up from the average. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 03/04/2018 – Gemalto Provides Customers Enhanced Data Security for Cloud, Hybrid and on-Premises Data Storage Deployments With NetApp; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19 REVENUE GROWTH MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Hosts Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Webcast; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY REVENUES GROWING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 24/04/2018 – DriveScale Appoints Former Pure Storage and NetApp Executive Brian Pawlowski as Chief Technology Officer; 23/05/2018 – NetApp 4Q EPS 99c

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 28,271 shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $439.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 1.97M shares in the quarter, for a total of 10.16 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Commonwealth Financial Bank Of stated it has 29,375 shares. Moreover, Captrust Advisors has 0% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 541 shares. Invesco Limited owns 5.11 million shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 7,450 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 3.16 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 0.16% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 1,214 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Ser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 3,968 shares. U S Glob Invsts has invested 0.21% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 103,762 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). The South Carolina-based Ccm Investment Advisers Limited has invested 1.45% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Dean Inv Associate Limited Com has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Nordea Investment Ab stated it has 1.27M shares or 0.18% of all its holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $333,344 activity.

Analysts await NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.71 EPS, down 22.83% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.92 per share. NTAP’s profit will be $170.41M for 21.27 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by NetApp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Muhlenkamp Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 50,474 shares. Fragasso Gp stated it has 0.55% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 767,747 shares stake. Alexandria Ltd Liability invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sva Plumb Wealth Management Limited Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fiduciary Ser Of The Southwest Tx has 18,115 shares. Natl Bank Of The West reported 42,364 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Blue Chip Prns Inc has 0.03% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 512 shares. Focused Invsts Limited Liability Corp reported 5.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 85 were reported by Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 37.66M shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Chilton Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.38% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jnba Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 4,836 shares. Longview Prns (Guernsey) holds 3.41 million shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M was made by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. BURKE RICHARD T sold 15,000 shares worth $3.91 million. The insider MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,355 shares to 10,089 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 54,940 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,656 shares, and has risen its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS).