Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Its Stake; Bronson Point Management Has Trimmed Its Timkensteel (TMST) Stake by $870,000; Market Value Declined

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 40.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 10,270 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 14,810 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66 million, down from 25,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $229.59. About 4.20M shares traded or 16.24% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE ESTABLISHED A LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 29/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Elects Richard Zoretic to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Construction Begins for The Elisabetta, a New Community That Will Bring High-Quality, Affordable Housing to the Globeville; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview

Bronson Point Management Llc decreased its stake in Timkensteel Corp (TMST) by 30.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bronson Point Management Llc sold 87,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.96% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 287,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bronson Point Management Llc who had been investing in Timkensteel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.11 million market cap company. The stock increased 11.40% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 489,074 shares traded or 30.00% up from the average. TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) has declined 51.49% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TMST News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within CVB Financial, New Senior Investment Group, EXTRACTION O&G, Masimo, Timken Steel; 27/03/2018 – TimkenSteel to Increase Prices on Special Bar Quality Bar and Seamless Mechanical Tubing Products; 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2Q Shipments Up 5% to 10%; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL CORP TMST.N – 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING IS PROJECTED TO BE $40 MLN; 26/04/2018 – TIMKENSTEEL 1Q LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. EPS 8C; 05/03/2018 Tim Timken of TimkenSteel Corporation said the proposed steel tariffs “absolutely will” bring back jobs to America; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ TimkenSteel Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMST); 26/04/2018 – TimkenSteel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $40M; 16/03/2018 – TimkenSteel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Slowest in 16 Mos

Bronson Point Management Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $146.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 91,500 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.42 earnings per share, down 1,500.00% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.03 per share. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by TimkenSteel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -450.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 earnings per share, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57B for 15.22 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual earnings per share reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53M and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares to 7,170 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III had bought 6,430 shares worth $1.50 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck accumulated 18,854 shares. Leavell Inv Management, Alabama-based fund reported 24,511 shares. Legal General Public Ltd Company holds 0.83% or 5.88M shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 407 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Management holds 0.82% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 3,450 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc, a New York-based fund reported 139,600 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0.32% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 978,287 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 3.08M shares or 0.82% of all its holdings. Acropolis Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0.53% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 13,691 shares. Arrow Fincl stated it has 16,960 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 465,507 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Paradigm Fincl Limited Liability Corporation has 0.24% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,609 shares. Iberiabank accumulated 0.13% or 4,386 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 1.08 million shares. Pennsylvania invested in 14,095 shares.