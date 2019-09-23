Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Trimmed Its Position as Market Value Rose; As Pbf Energy (PBF) Market Value Declined, Geode Capital Management Has Decreased Stake

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 78.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 5,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,412 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $344,000, down from 6,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $229.09. About 2.52 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 11.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc sold 169,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.91 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 5.71% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26. About 1.51M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY BEGINS ALKYLATION UNIT RESTART; 09/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette gasoline unit expected back by Thursday; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF)

Geode Capital Management Llc, which manages about $413.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essential Properties Realty by 143,771 shares to 611,296 shares, valued at $12.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 30,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.10 million for 7.56 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 46,605 shares. 35,500 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 7.30 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Hudock Gru Limited Company has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 135 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 9,355 shares. Us Commercial Bank De invested in 28,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications accumulated 34,246 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 13,915 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). The Texas-based Smith Asset Mngmt Gp Limited Partnership has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). State Street has 4.63 million shares. 216,740 are owned by Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus. Kbc Group Nv holds 0% or 16,393 shares. Tower Capital Limited (Trc) has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 1,832 shares. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability reported 5,762 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invs has 0.33% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 414,058 shares. 4.65 million are owned by American Century Companies. Fjarde Ap owns 279,655 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania reported 27,261 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1.86M shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 93,525 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gru holds 0.85% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 1.03 million shares. 24,688 were reported by Davenport And Lc. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cullinan Assoc holds 1.05% or 59,515 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited holds 3.41% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 80,047 shares. The Maine-based Spinnaker Tru has invested 0.4% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0.69% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14.28M shares. Torray Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.93% or 36,643 shares. Monroe Commercial Bank And Trust Mi invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.