Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Birinyi Associates Has Cut Its Holding; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Share Price Declined, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lowered Its Stake by $425,628

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas sold 7,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 524,484 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.71 million, down from 532,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 11.62M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Birinyi Associates Inc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birinyi Associates Inc sold 8,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 5,650 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.38M, down from 13,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $233.61. About 4.40M shares traded or 18.07% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98 million and $850.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 12,337 shares to 170,923 shares, valued at $23.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo & Co Del Com (NYSE:WFC) by 9,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Apriem Advsrs reported 3.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Catalyst Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 57,900 shares. Sit Investment Associate Inc holds 0.23% or 134,150 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Ltd Com owns 6.56% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 103,836 shares. 73,857 are held by Caprock Group Inc. Caxton Limited Partnership reported 4,300 shares. Beese Fulmer Investment Mgmt holds 1.33% or 128,709 shares in its portfolio. Beech Hill Advisors invested in 106,178 shares or 3.05% of the stock. 11,811 are owned by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd. Shoker Counsel owns 2.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 50,971 shares. Blume Inc invested in 9,263 shares. Hightower Trust Services Lta reported 14,033 shares. 53,827 are held by Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Cohen Lawrence B has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 5,700 shares. Foundation Res Mngmt Incorporated reported 225,615 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Another trade for 6,430 shares valued at $1.50 million was made by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Birinyi Associates Inc, which manages about $250.74 million and $238.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 740 shares to 14,458 shares, valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 2,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.49 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westpac Bk, a Australia-based fund reported 169,306 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt, Ohio-based fund reported 12,245 shares. Oak Oh stated it has 9,250 shares. 2,649 were accumulated by Driehaus Capital Management Ltd. Greystone Managed Invs holds 0.67% or 47,759 shares. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Monetary Mgmt accumulated 19,310 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 2.48 million shares stake. Citizens Northern has 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,700 shares. Coldstream Mgmt reported 0.27% stake. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.88% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Raymond James And Associate holds 1.63M shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 0.89% or 3.39 million shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested in 0.2% or 9,761 shares. Baldwin Investment Mngmt Lc has invested 0.15% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).