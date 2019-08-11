Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Becker Capital Management Boosted Holding; Mendon Capital Advisors Has Trimmed Its Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) Stake by $2.06 Million; Valuation Declined

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (Put) (MS) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp sold 49,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The hedge fund held 49,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Morgan Stanley (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 10.80 million shares traded or 12.72% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley posts record first quarter profit; 25/05/2018 – AVROBIO SAYS MORGAN STANLEY, COWEN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, WEDBUSH PACGROW ARE UNDERWRITERS TO THE IPO; 22/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1400P FROM 1300P; 05/04/2018 – CHINA RAPID FINANCE LTD XRF.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – TAKEAWAY.COM NV TKWY.AS – MORGAN STANLEY & CO. INTERNATIONAL PLC IS ACTING AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER FOR THE ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD OFFERING; 19/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS PRICE TAERGET TO 12.50 EUROS FROM 13 EUROS; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – AGREED TERMS TO FORM JV PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Asset Mgmt Net Rev $3.19B

Becker Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 7,827 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94 million, up from 4,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $248.63. About 2.32 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER NET EARNINGS OF $2.87 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 14/03/2018 – Zachary Tracer: SCOOP: UnitedHealth is no longer interested in a deal for Envision or its surgery centers. Comes after Envision; 13/03/2018 – Correct: DaVita Inc. Receives FTC, Not SEC, Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-UnitedHealth joins bids for Envision unit – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 28/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group CEO: In 10 years, tech will push health care to become more value-based; 05/04/2018 – MOODY’S: COST CONTROL MAIN BENEFIT OF INDUSTRY-SHIFTING VERTICAL INTEGRATION FOR US HEALTH INSURERS

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc by 19,390 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $21.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc Com (NYSE:PFE) by 119,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.33 million shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL).

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 8.50 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $171.54 million and $823.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baycom Corp by 147,600 shares to 179,567 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Line Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 48,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 686,871 shares, and has risen its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC).